King Charles issues heartbreaking message over 'tragic loss of life'

King Charles has released a heartbreaking statement to express his sadness over 'tragic loss of life.'



The emotional statement of King Charles was shared by the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening.

The monarch’s message comes as more than 200 people were confirmed dead after Hurricane Helene carved a path of destruction through several southeastern US states, making it the second deadliest storm to hit the US mainland in more than half a century.

The King's statement reads, “As the clean-up from devastating Hurricane Helene continues, King Charles has sent a message of condolence to President Joe Biden expressing his sadness and sympathy for the tragic loss of life.”

It further says, “He also commended the bravery of emergency responders in incredibly difficult times.”

Helene is the deadliest on the US mainland since 2005´s Hurricane Katrina, which killed 1,392 people.

Despite hundreds of rescues across six states and an enormous response including more than 10,000 federal personnel assisting local responders, the death toll from the sprawling storm is expected to rise, with many residents still unaccounted for in a mountainous region known for its pockets of isolation, according to AFP.