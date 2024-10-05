 
Charli XCX confirms star-studded lineup for new 'Brat' album version

Charli XCX is set to release a reimagined version of her album 'Brat' on October 11

October 05, 2024

Charli XCX just confirmed the collaborations for her upcoming album!

Last month, the rising pop star announced that she would be launching a reimagined version of the rather popular summer album, Brat.

Set to be released on October 11, it has a rather Gen-Z coded title, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

So far the project has been previewed with Von Dutch, featuring Addison Rae, Girl, So Confusing with Lorde, 360 with Robyn and Yung Lean, Guess with Billie Eilish, and Talk Talk with Troye Sivan, along with some vocals lent by Dua Lipa.

The Club classics crooner has now unveiled that popular singers like Ariana Grande, Julian Casablancas, BB Trickz, Bladee, The Japanese House, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins and Caroline Polachek would also be joining the “reimagined” album.

Additionally, there are more names of different artists that might also be featured in the album but have been kept under wraps.

Ahead of Charli XCX’s confirmation of the line-up, musicians such as Madonna, Caroline Polachek, SOPHIE and Grimes have also been rumoured to appear.

