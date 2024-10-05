Lana Del Rey's husband Jeremy Dufrene's joke about ex wife surprises tourists

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene married five years after their first meeting

Lana Del Rey's husband Jeremy Dufrene once joked about feeding his ex-wife to an alligator.

In a video from one of his tours obtained by TMZ , Dufrene is seen telling tourists in a boat that an alligator is coming and looking for food. He goes on to tease the reptile and even kisses it on the nose.

The people on the tour seem surprised by his close relationship with the dangerous animal. He then jokes: "Me and him have been pretty tight ever since I fed him my ex-wife. I've been messing with this guy for a long time."

“I'm just kidding. I'm kidding,” he clarified.

The gator trainer shares two daughters with his ex-wife, whom he divorced more than a decade ago and went on to get engaged with his sweetheart from teenage, Kelli Welsh. The duo remained engaged for 12 years and called it off in October 2023.

Welsh recently told the Daily Mail: "...But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing ... I will say that he really does look happy with her and she does with him which is a good thing to see. It's not a fake happy – he truly is in love with her."

