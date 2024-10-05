Justin Bieber reflects on his battle with drug addiction

Justin Bieber is reflecting on his battle with drug addiction called Lyme disease.

Mail Online reported that the 30-year-old singer in his candid interview in docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons recounted the time when he decided to get clean.

According to the Baby hitmaker, he felt like he was dying.

"My security would come into my room at night to check my pulse," he said, adding, "People don’t realise how bad it got, it was honestly terrifying."

The Peaches singer said his substance abuse spiralled so out of control that he had to completely turn his life around in order to survive.

His wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber joined the singer and recounted Bieber's previous encounter with drugs.

Baldwin said, “Justin and I weren’t really involved in each other’s lives until he made the decision to get sober and was trying to quit the drugs on his own.”

The singer, however, confessed that while he managed to quit drugs, he never fully addressed the root causes of his struggles.

The couple recently welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber. They married in September 2019 in a grand wedding ceremony.