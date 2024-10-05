Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take drastic measures to protect baby Rocky

October 05, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking extra steps to ensure safety of their family.
The couple, who are raising their 10-month-old son, Rocky, have reportedly increased security measures at their $10 million Los Angeles home.
This week Kourtney has requested more police patrols around their Calabasas mansion, according to a report by TMZ.
While there is no immediate threat, the couple has grown concerned due to previous incidents involving trespassers.
Previously, a woman reportedly managed to access their property four times and later claimed she had been invited by the Blink-182 drummer.
It is worth mentioning that Kourtney has voiced her concerns about baby Rocky's privacy previously.
Ahead of their trip to Australia to join Travis and Blink-182 on tour, Kourtney said to her sisters on The Kardashians, I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," adding, "Rocky hasn't been seen and in California, there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image."
"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about. I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world," Kourtney added.