Garth Brooks' wife pulls off shocking move amid singer's legal troubles

Trisha Yearwood, the wife of Garth Brooks, has made a shocking move by selling a property which she shares with her husband amid his on-doing legal troubles.



As per Hello Magazine, the wife has sold the couple’s home in Brentwood, Tennessee, just one day before a lawsuit against her husband was made public.

The 60-year-old-singer offloaded the 6,553-square-foot property on Wednesday, October 2.

According to the listing, the price dropped to $3.950 million in April and again in September to $3.8 million. It sold on Wednesday for $3.334 million.

The couple primarily lives on a 300-acre compound in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, which features seven bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

The move comes amid ongoing legal battle in Brooks being sued by a woman named Jane Roe, his former makeup artist.

She claimed that the US country singer raped her in 2019 which has been denied by the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer.

According to Brooks, he has been receiving threats of what his future would be like if he did not write a cheque for many millions of dollars.

The Dance singer described the feeling as it has been like having a loaded gun waved in his face.

"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," the singer declared.