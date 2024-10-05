Ben Affleck ‘switched vices' and now ‘messing with' Jennifer Lopez's head

Ben Affleck has given up dirking but taken up something else as Jennifer Lopez divorce proceeds

Ben Affleck’s friends are worried as he was seen being friendly with Jennifer Lopez despite heir divorce going ahead.

Now, his loved ones including ex-wife Jennifer Garner are afraid that he has replaced drinking with love games and is playing with J.Lo’s head.

“Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” a source told In Touch. “It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun.”

The tipster noted that Garner, “in particular, just thinks it’s a terrible idea.”

“For one thing, he’s messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy,” the source continued. “It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone.”

The mole said “the odds of he and J. Lo being able to fix their relationship and live happily ever after are so slim,” and “Ben’s still saying that he wants a divorce.”

“It just seems very self-destructive to be going down this path and people are begging him to get a grip and start acting with a little more intention instead of just following every urge he gets,” the source concluded.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and the singer filed for divorce two years later in August 2024.