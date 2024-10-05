Tommy Fury denies cheating on Molly-Mae Hague: 'she’s the woman of my dreams'

Tommy Fury finally broke the silence on his shocking split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

In a latest interview with Daily Mail, the professional boxer denied cheating on Molly-Mae, revealing he would love her “until my final breath.”

"The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words. The whole world will, I reckon," Tommy said.

He further said, "What the public thinks is going on isn’t what is going on. It’s not something I envisaged happening, but it didn’t come out of nowhere."

"It’s a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is between me and Molly,” the player continued.

Talking about his relationship with the TV personality, Tommy said: "We were together for five and a half years. You don’t stay with someone, have a child with them, get engaged, if it is only a bit of a fling."

"It is proper love. Do I still love Molly? 100 per cent. I will love her until my final breath. The minute I saw her, I thought, 'Yes, she’s the woman of my dreams,'"he added.

For those unversed, Tommy and Molly-Mae called it quits in August 2024.