Wynn Resorts awarded UAE's first gaming licence

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has granted first commercial gaming licence to hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts.



Wynn Resorts has confirmed that it has got the UAE’s first commercial gaming operator's licence.

The licence has been issued by UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

According to Reuters, the Las Vegas-based casino firm said it was developing a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project, under construction, is a joint venture between affiliates of Wynn Resorts, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, Wynn said.

According to Khaleej Times, set to open to the public in early 2027, the multi-billion dollar project is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf.