Miley Cyrus plan about Liam Hemsworth upsets beau Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has left her boyfriend Maxx Morando upset over her decision to talk to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.



Cyrus and Hemsworth split five years ago, with the singer releasing her hit song Flowers in 2023, which seemed to be about their marriage.

Now, the Party in The USA crooner has been sued by Tempo Music Investments for similarities between Flowers and Bruno Mars‘ 2013 track When I Was Your Man.

Amid the legal battle, an insider claims that Cyrus’ wants to give ex Liam heads up as she may have to divulge in court that the song was inspired by their relationship.

“Miley — for the most — has put Liam behind her, but this business with the lawsuit has really set her off again and got her very anxious and freaked out because it’s all coming out that she wrote this song about him,” a source told In Touch.

“She was still very angry and hurt when she wrote that song,” they continued.

The tipster noted that the Grammy winner “didn’t exactly try to hide” that Flowers was “directed towards him,” yet it’s “really not something she wanted to be forced to talk about.”

They explained: “It’s looking like she may have to go on record in court and explain her motivations behind the song, which is just very, very painful. It’s reopened old wounds that she thought were healed, but the level of emotion this has triggered has really made it clear she’s got more healing work to do.”

“She’s now saying she wants to speak with Liam to give him a heads up and get some closure on the whole painful chapter, which isn’t going over well with Maxx,” the source revealed.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got into a relationship after working together in 2010 film The Last Song. The duo had an on-and-off relationship before getting engaged for the second time in 2016 and tied the knot in December 2018. They separated in August 2019 and finalized their divorce on January 28, 2020.