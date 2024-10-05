 
'Queen of Halloween' Heidi Klum gets spooky at Disneyland

Heidi Klum expresses excitement for this year's Halloween costume

October 05, 2024

Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, got into her spooky season spirit ahead of this year's costume reveal.

On Friday, Heidi took to Instagram to share glimpse of her visit Disneyland in California.

Heidi shared a photo with Maleficent in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, flashing her signature smile.

The model, 51, wore spooky Mickey Mouse ears and a bold graphic T-shirt, looking festive as she enjoyed the park.

As Halloween approaches, Klum is busy preparing for her highly-anticipated costume this year.

Early hints shared on her Instagram Stories reveal mysterious, gooey materials, indicating another impressive creation.

This year Heidi is collaborating with Mike Marino, a well-known Hollywood prosthetic makeup designer, who is currently working on The Penguin starring Colin Farrell.

Additionally, Heidi expressed her excitement for the Halloween, she told PEOPLE magazine, "Every year, I go all out with my costumes, so each one holds its own special place in my heart."

"The fun is in trying to outdo myself every year, but what really makes it memorable is the excitement and joy of the whole Halloween experience — there's just nothing like it," she added.

