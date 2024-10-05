Kevin Hart fears being called out in the wake of Diddy's probe

Kevin Hart reportedly fears being called out in the wake of Diddy's s***** assault probe as both share close friendship.



A tipster told DailyMail.com that the on-going situation is affecting Hart’s company HartBeat, a global, multi-platform media company he founded in 2009, including his staff member.

“This is like a pink elephant at his company,” an insider told, adding, “Everyone is trying hard to pretend that there is nothing going on.”

“Kevin is on edge and does not say anything so it has been extremely tense.

“He knows, as do his friends and employees, that he was close with Diddy and there is video footage of Kevin placing him at the scene of one of his parties.”

The timing is less than fortunate as the star is currently on the road for his Acting My Age comedy tour.

For the unversed, the 54-year-old rapper is currently awaiting trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution after being arrested last month.