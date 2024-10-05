 
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show

'Industry' actor Marisa Abela also played Amy Winehouse in 'Back To Black'

October 05, 2024

Industry actor Marisa Abela thinks her character Yasmin’s intimate scenes in the show should be toned down in the next seasons of the hit finance drama.

Abela plays publishing heiress turned financial analyst Yasmin in Industry, which follows a bunch of finance graduates that look for jobs after the 2008 financial crisis.

Abela, whose character has been in numerous explicit scenes, told The Times of London newspaper: “I understand that it’s part of the show. I think I’m just more careful now about what it is that’s being seen.”

She continued: “The nudity aspect is not something that I minded in season one or two — it was like, ‘If it’s in my contract, I’ll do it.’ It was part of Yasmin and part of the fact that she was so comfortable with herself and she’s very free. And it didn’t have a lot of emotional weight for me.”

She added: “It’s not like anyone would have made me do something that I didn’t want to do, but I didn’t necessarily want to question the directors. But I think now I’m more aware of the implications of doing it over and over again. And I’m more aware that I have the ability to say, ‘Do you mind staying on my back rather than coming round the front? You get the idea from my back that I’m not wearing anything.’”

The actress, who played Amy Winehouse in biopic Back To Black, explained why she thinks explicit scenes make sense for such a show.

She said: “I think that money, power and s*x often go hand in hand. And if you’re sitting behind a desk all day dealing in hundreds of millions of pounds for other people, and then making yourself a big bonus and going out a lot, there are only so many dynamics that you can play out in that workplace before it becomes s*xual. And I think whenever there’s a big red button, everyone’s instinct is always to push it.”

Alon with Marisa Abela, Industry stars Kit Harington, Harry Lawtey, Freya Mavor and more. 

