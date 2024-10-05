Kate Middleton’s discussion with teenage cancer patient revealed

Prince William and Princess Kate recently met terminal cancer patient Liz Hatton, 17, who has now revealed what she and the Princess of Wales talked about.



Liz is a photographer who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in January. She was given between six months to three years to live.

After Liz’s photography bucket list went viral on social media, she was invited to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, October 2 to take photos of an investiture ceremony.

Recalling the event, she told The Times: “When we got there, we were told that the prince would say a quick hello. So I thought, OK, you’d be like, ‘Hi’, and then that would be it. But then we were sitting in the little area on the sofa, and then all of a sudden they just walk in and we were like, ‘Oh!’"

Liz and Princess Kate talked about photography and types of lenses. The teenager was also called to the kitchens of the palace to ensure they made her favourite food, which was lemon drizzle cake.

Sharing more about her cancer journey and the bucket list, Liz said: “I told mum the bucket list was useless. Who would ever let me do any of this.”

She added: “It is uncertain how long I have, how long I’ll live. But it is certain that it won’t be for a long time. And so because of that, I feel like the only thing you can do is do as much as possible, as much as possible of what you want to do and what you enjoy. And to spend it with the people you love."

Liz added that meeting Prince William and Princess Kate left her feeling "very honored."