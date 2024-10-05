 
Geo News

Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 55th birthday with Blake Shelton on October 3

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after best birthday
Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 55th birthday with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Gwen shared a sweet photo with Blake, tanking him for giving her "the best bday."

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 55th birthday with Blake Shelton on October 3
Gwen Stefani celebrated her 55th birthday with Blake Shelton on October 3

In the photo, Gwen and Blake were seen embracing each other.

"@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!! Gx," the Rich Girl singer wrote in the caption.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

"Omg the cutest ever ever ever," one commented, while another added, "The purest Everyone should have a lesson."

"True Love! What you have is RARE," the third comment read.

Gwen also posted a candid photo on her Instagram Stories, showing the couple enjoying an autumn walk. 

Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after best birthday

Both were dressed casually in matching white baseball caps, their hands resting on each other’s backs as they strolled together.

It is worth mentioning that this post comes after Blake posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for Gwen on her birthday.

Sharing a carousel on photos on Instagram, he wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl.. my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Pharrell Williams grateful Lego agreed to tell 'a Black man's story' in 'Piece by Piece'
Pharrell Williams grateful Lego agreed to tell 'a Black man's story' in 'Piece by Piece'
Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers video
Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday
Kevin Hart fears being called out in the wake of Diddy's probe
Kevin Hart fears being called out in the wake of Diddy's probe
Christopher Wilding opens up about Elizabeth Taylor's scandalous headlines
Christopher Wilding opens up about Elizabeth Taylor's scandalous headlines
'Queen of Halloween' Heidi Klum gets spooky at Disneyland
'Queen of Halloween' Heidi Klum gets spooky at Disneyland