Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 55th birthday with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Gwen shared a sweet photo with Blake, tanking him for giving her "the best bday."

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 55th birthday with Blake Shelton on October 3

In the photo, Gwen and Blake were seen embracing each other.

"@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!! Gx," the Rich Girl singer wrote in the caption.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

"Omg the cutest ever ever ever," one commented, while another added, "The purest Everyone should have a lesson."

"True Love! What you have is RARE," the third comment read.

Gwen also posted a candid photo on her Instagram Stories, showing the couple enjoying an autumn walk.

Both were dressed casually in matching white baseball caps, their hands resting on each other’s backs as they strolled together.

It is worth mentioning that this post comes after Blake posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for Gwen on her birthday.

Sharing a carousel on photos on Instagram, he wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl.. my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!"