Keith Urban guarantees best night at new Vegas residency opening

Keith Urban kicks off his 'HIGH in Vegas' residency on Friday

October 05, 2024

Keith Urban has kicked off his latest Las Vegas residency on Friday.

During his HIGH in Vegas residency, Keith performed for 3,800 excited fans.

The four-time Grammy winner promised fans a memorable experience, saying, "Anyone who’s ever seen us play knows that we want you to have the best freaking night of your life. We don’t want you to think once about your life between these walls."

Over the two-hour concert, Keith also also introduced new songs from his latest album High, released in September.

"We’ve got a lot of requests for this [new] record, so we’re gonna get to a few of them tonight. and if there’s anything else you want to hear, I’m sure I’ll hear about it," the country music star told the crowd.

Ahead of the opening night, Keith expressed his excitement for the show.

He told PEOPLE magazine, "A friend of mine said a long time ago that every time you find yourself saying ‘nervous,’ flip out the word for ‘excited,’ and it has a much more forward momentum feeling."

"I'm a little bit excited. It already feels better, and it's probably truer because I'm really interested to know what works and what doesn't work. I have no idea. I might think I have a really bulletproof set list, but the opening night might tell me otherwise," Keith added.

