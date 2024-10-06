 
Geo News

Al Pacino talks about visions before ‘losing his pulse'

Al Pacino reveals he almost passed away after his prolonged illness

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2024

Al Pacino admits he had a near death experience during his Covid diagnosis.

The actor, who revealed he almost died during his illness, explains the visions he saw moments before he thought he would pass away.

“I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. … I didn’t have a pulse,” the “Godfather” actor said.

Speaking to the New York Times Magazine on Saturday, the actor added: “In a matter of minutes they were there — the ambulance in front of my house.”

Pacino further recalled: “I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something.”

He adds that he ‘didn’t see the white light or anything’ like he had always imagined.

“There’s nothing there,” the actor told himself.

“I’d never thought about it in my life,” he continued. “But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more?”

