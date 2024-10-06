Paris Hilton claims her ADHD is her ‘superpower': Here's how

Paris Hilton is touching upon her ADHD diagnosis and how it has been a strength to her over the years.



The American socialite has written a fresh piece for Teen Vogue where she admits her condition has helped her become creative.

"Growing up, I was always told that I was too energetic, too distracted, too talkative — just too everything," Hilton began.

"I wish someone had asked, 'What’s really going on with her?' Instead, I spent years feeling misunderstood, punished for the way my brain worked. It wasn’t until much later in life that I discovered what was really happening," Hilton continued

Recalling the troubled times, Hilton said: "At first, being diagnosed felt like a label — something that boxed me in, defining me by what I couldn’t do, by what made me different.”

She wrote: "It’s something I used to keep hidden, worried about how it might be perceived. Would people think I was too scattered, too unfocused, or incapable of success? But those challenges are just one side of the coin. The other side reveals something beautiful: creativity, passion, resilience and a mind that thinks in bold, unexpected ways."

Hilton then branded her ADHD as “a superpower."

"It’s my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play it safe," Hilton wrote.