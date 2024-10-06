 
Geo News

Paris Hilton claims her ADHD is her ‘superpower': Here's how

Paris Hilton talks about feeling unaccomplished due to her ADHD

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2024

Paris Hilton is touching upon her ADHD diagnosis and how it has been a strength to her over the years.

The American socialite has written a fresh piece for Teen Vogue where she admits her condition has helped her become creative.

"Growing up, I was always told that I was too energetic, too distracted, too talkative — just too everything," Hilton began.

"I wish someone had asked, 'What’s really going on with her?' Instead, I spent years feeling misunderstood, punished for the way my brain worked. It wasn’t until much later in life that I discovered what was really happening," Hilton continued

Recalling the troubled times, Hilton said: "At first, being diagnosed felt like a label — something that boxed me in, defining me by what I couldn’t do, by what made me different.”

She wrote: "It’s something I used to keep hidden, worried about how it might be perceived. Would people think I was too scattered, too unfocused, or incapable of success? But those challenges are just one side of the coin. The other side reveals something beautiful: creativity, passion, resilience and a mind that thinks in bold, unexpected ways."

Hilton then branded her ADHD as “a superpower."

"It’s my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play it safe," Hilton wrote.

Keith Urban guarantees best night at new Vegas residency opening
Keith Urban guarantees best night at new Vegas residency opening
Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday
Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday
Kate Middleton's discussion with teenage cancer patient revealed
Kate Middleton's discussion with teenage cancer patient revealed
Pharrell Williams grateful Lego agreed to tell 'a Black man's story' in 'Piece by Piece'
Pharrell Williams grateful Lego agreed to tell 'a Black man's story' in 'Piece by Piece'
Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers video
Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday