Prince Harry gives Africa extra time to take ‘space' from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has seemingly chosen distance from Meghan Markle in yet another jibe.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly decided to expand his trip to Africa in an unscheduled visit to Johannesburg.

The Duke, who was expected to be with family this week in California, is staying a little longer to be with close friends.

A source tells Express: "It's all very cloak and dagger but Harry has extended his trip abroad by another few days.”

The source added: "He'll likely go to Johannesburg to visit family and friends.

"The Spencers have a home there and he has a lot of friends from that part of the world.

"There's also another trip planned which has been blanked out of his diary and he's keen to keep it very private,” they noted.

This comes as Harry is currently in Lesotho for his charity Sentebale.