Has Prince Harry denied Meghan Markle his ‘second home?'

Prince Harry is making career trips sans Meghan Markle in order to blow off some steam.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Lesotho for his charity Sentebale, wants to take a break from California.

A top source in the US told the Daily Mail: “I hear he wanted it this way. I believe he wants space”.

Meanwhile, another one, based in London, told the paper: “This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage.”

“He's always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

They added: “It is a surprise that he went to Lesotho without Meghan. There may be a good reason she can't leave the kids, but she's never been to Lesotho and that surprises me – it is like a second home [to Harry].