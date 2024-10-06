Taylor Swift verdict on ‘Chiefs WAGs Show' appearance spilt

Taylor Swift is steering clear of Bravo's upcoming new reality TV series about the Kansas City Chiefs.



The songstress, who was expected to he a part of the show, want sure life to he private amid intimate romance with Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, fan famous Brittany Mahomes, wofe of Patrick Mahomes, will also not be a part of the show.

"Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed," a source close to the pair exclusively told PEOPLE. "

Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left. She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline," the source added.

Speaking about who instead would be included in the show, the source revealed: "There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around. It's very much a work in progress.”