Kim Kardashian marks major milestone with billion dollar clothing brand

Kim Kardashian just that she is currently enjoying the success of her business.

The reality TV personality and The Kardashians star marked a massive milestone in her career as a businesswoman and an entrepreneur.

On October 5, Kardashian, the 43-year-old socialite, daughter of momager, Kris Jenner, celebrated the fifth-year anniversary of her clothing and shapewear brand, Skims.

Over the course of five years, Kim Kardashian has turned her initiative into a 4 billion dollar success, hence, giving her plenty of reasons to be joyous about.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the American media personality wrote, “What a journey! Celebrating 5 years of @SKIMS and sharing our brand story in this month's Financial Times HTSI."

Additionally, with the aforementioned outlet, Kardashian had a conversation where she explained her role in the brand.

“I handle the visuals, all the ideas, fabrics, fits,” she clarified, adding, “I'm the face of this brand.”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian, co-founded Skims alongside retail entrepreneurs Jens and Emma Grede back in 2019, which has, since then, become a global shapewear line empire.