Travis Kelce reveals dream gift as Taylor Swift spends his birthday apart

Travis Kelce’s dream birthday gift has nothing to do with Taylor Swift after she was nowhere to be seen during the celebrations.



The NFL star, who turned 35 on Saturday, spent the day hosting his second annual car exhibition 'Kelce Car Jam' to raise money for kids in the Kansas City and Cleveland areas.

Travis was joined by his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the festival that benefits his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation.

Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife Brittany also joined him at the display of vintage cars.

Surprisingly, his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, was notably absent from the charity event despite a gap in her international Eras Tour—with her recent show beginning scheduled on 18th October.

Travis was then asked of his dream birthday gift, which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hinted was something his Grammy-winning girlfriend, 34, cannot buy.

"Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!" he told People, revealing that even his second ideal gift is all about his football career.

"How about we go get a win on Monday night? How about that? You guys up for that?" he said to loud cheers, referring to the Chiefs' matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7.