Prince Harry takes big steps as he is 'desperate to be taken seriously'

Prince Harry recently visited New York and travelled to Britain and South Africa without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.



With his solo trips, Prince Harry sparked fear and concerns that he and Meghan are leading "separate lives" and that the couple are "drifting apart".

Amid these speculations, now an insider has claimed that Harry "wants space" and is "desperate to be taken seriously."

The source claimed: "This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He's always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him."

The tipster told Daily Mail, per the Mirror, that it is the new “solo Harry” who “wants space”.

It may be noted here that since relocating to the United States, Harry has typically been seen at official functions with Meghan by his side.