 
Geo News

Prince Harry takes big steps as he is 'desperate to be taken seriously'

Prince Harry also visited Britain and South Africa without his wife Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2024

Prince Harry takes big steps as he is desperate to be taken seriously
Prince Harry takes big steps as he is 'desperate to be taken seriously'

Prince Harry recently visited New York and travelled to Britain and South Africa without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

With his solo trips, Prince Harry sparked fear and concerns that he and Meghan are leading "separate lives" and that the couple are "drifting apart".

Amid these speculations, now an insider has claimed that Harry "wants space" and is "desperate to be taken seriously."

The source claimed: "This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He's always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him."

The tipster told Daily Mail, per the Mirror, that it is the new “solo Harry” who “wants space”.

It may be noted here that since relocating to the United States, Harry has typically been seen at official functions with Meghan by his side.

'Home Alone' director Hugh Grant takes a dig at the acting of famous U.S. politician
'Home Alone' director Hugh Grant takes a dig at the acting of famous U.S. politician
Meghan Markle losing her mind & becoming reclusive from Prince Harry's solo tours
Meghan Markle losing her mind & becoming reclusive from Prince Harry's solo tours
Jelly Roll makes onstage appearance amid weight loss progress
Jelly Roll makes onstage appearance amid weight loss progress
Queen Camilla hosts 'special reception' at Clarence House video
Queen Camilla hosts 'special reception' at Clarence House
Justin Timberlake makes up to wife Jessica Biel on wedding anniversary
Justin Timberlake makes up to wife Jessica Biel on wedding anniversary
Courteney Cox reveals workout routine inspired by Jennifer Aniston
Courteney Cox reveals workout routine inspired by Jennifer Aniston
Khloé Kardashian drops new update of pre-Halloween preps
Khloé Kardashian drops new update of pre-Halloween preps
Joe Walsh recalls how late Les Paul was a 'mad scientist that played guitar'
Joe Walsh recalls how late Les Paul was a 'mad scientist that played guitar'