Justin Timberlake makes up to wife Jessica Biel on wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel spent a very special evening after recent reports of alleged detachment following his DUI incident.



Timberlake’s words of gratitude for his wife took center stage Friday night when he was performing in Montreal on their 12th wedding anniversary.

“My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” Timberlake said during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Biel, 42, watched him from the side of the stage, per a video he shared on his Instagram the next day.

“So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight,” he joked. Timberlake then placed his hand on his chest as he turned to look at Biel.

“I love you, baby,” he told the 7th Heaven actress.

The Mirror singer captioned the video, "We back! Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR"

Biel reposted the video to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, writing, “Wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else,” along with a heart emoji.



Just last week, reports of detachment between the couple emerged, with an insider indicating that the couple is going through a rough patch.

“He’s got a serious reputation for being a spoiled brat and the big question is whether he’ll ever straighten up for the long run or keep living in denial over his problems,” InTouch Weekly quoted the source.

“His sense of entitlement is the biggest issue,” the insider also confided.

The source also claimed that Jessica Biel “is being so patient” with her husband for now, but she “will walk” away from the musician, if he doesn’t make amends for his antics this time.

Shortly after that week, another insider noted Justin seeming "miserable."

“They were spotted at a pumpkin patch on Long Island, New York but Justin was lagging behind them and looked miserable,” they remarked.

Biel and Timberlake got married in October 2012 after first being romantically linked in January 2007. The pair went public with their relationship a year later.