'Home Alone' director Hugh Grant takes a dig at the acting of famous U.S. politician

Hugh Grant, a renowned British actor, recently articulated his thoughts about the acting chops of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

On October 4, the Gentleman star appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote his forthcoming film Heretic and jested about Trump’s acting career, saying that he "always wanted to be in my stuff."

Taking into account Trump’s acting in 2002’s Two Weeks Notice, Grant quipped, "He played a bit part as himself in a romantic comedy I did with Sandra Bullock.”

"But the fact is that I don't really remember him very well. The night he came, I had a bet with Sandy that I could make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9 p.m."

Calling to mind the incident, he added, "And I was completely focused on that. It's quite a big bet. She didn't believe I could do it, but I did it,” as the chairman was "in floods of tears" by 8:30 p.m.

"So I'm afraid Donald Trump didn't really register," he noted.

Moving forward, the Notting Hill star was also enquired about his relationship with Trump, to which he replied, "All I remember is that a day or two afterward I got a call to say, 'You've been made a member of Trump National New York.'"

"I don't remember him greatly as a person," he further shared.

For the unversed, other than serving as the president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, Trump also tried his luck in the entertainment world.

He did a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Chris Columbus, the film’s director, told Insider in 2020 that to let him shoot the film at the Plaza Hotel, Trump asked for a cameo because he owns it.

Columbus shared, "Trump said okay. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'"

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen."

"So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience,'" the director of Mrs. Doubtfire concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that now Trump is running presidential campaign a second time for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.