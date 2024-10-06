Meghan Markle losing her mind & becoming reclusive from Prince Harry's solo tours

Meghan Markle has reportedly been feeling a range of emotions because of Prince Harry's solo tours.

These revelations have been made by an inside source close to the Montecito couple.

During their interview with RadarOnline, the insider admitted that Meghan is starting to feel ‘haunted’ by her late mother-in-law’s spirit and feels she is being ‘guided’ by her throughout her life.

This has even culminated in the Duchess feeling like she is “genuinely possessed by and talking to” Princess Diana.

The insider also added, “Meghan wears Diana's jewelry, has been seen pulling the same doe-eyed, demure poses as her, and is now trying to become a philanthropist in an echo of Di's charity work. It's as if she is channeling her spirit... and it's getting strange.”

Reportedly, “She has become more and more of a recluse,” and it was revealed around the same time as when Prince Harry jetted off for his birthday celebrations with ‘the lads’, leaving his wife to feel “abandoned.”

For those unversed with the string of solo outings, the Duke has since attended the WellChild Awards, and even jetted off to NYC for a charity event hosted by Kevin Costner.