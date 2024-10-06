Matthew Vaughn saves Halle Berry from 'shady' plans

Halle Berry just expressed her gratitude towards director, Matthew Vaughn, who has previously shed some light over some things that were going on behind the actress’s back.

The Catwoman actress showcased her reaction to some rather huge claims the Argylle filmmaker has made about the 2006 hit movie, X-Men: The Last Stand.

Berry, portrayed her character, Storm, the weather-controlling mutant in the movie, which was her third project of the franchise.

However, last year, Vaughn opened up about being under consideration to direct the movie, however, he backed out of the responsibility after he found out that a studio executive was attempting to deceive Berry over the potential of her role that she would sign-up for.

As the statement recently became viral spread across social media like wildfire, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star took to her official social media account to put forward her response.

Sharing the video featuring the director’s claims on X, formerly Twitter, Berry wrote, “Ya just never know the shady s*** going on behind ya back,” she wrote. “Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light.”