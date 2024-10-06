 
Prince Harry gearing up for a bitter divorce and custody war against Meghan Markle

Web Desk
October 06, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly well on their way to a raging custody war as well as bitter divorce, according to experts.

News about this has been shared by an inside source close to RadarOnline.

The insider shared their insight into the couple’s relationship dynamics in a rather candid manner and were quoted saying, “Obviously he's not happy.”

The insider believes this is because “His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low in Britain and in the U.S., [sic] where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England, could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war.”

Even GB News presenter Nana Akua shared similar sentiments and explained how different the couple’s future plans sway.

Reportedly, “[Meghan] is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland.”

