Meghan Markle seals her own fate in the UK

Meghan Markle has apparently sealed her fate with her very own hands

October 06, 2024

Meghan Markle has reportedly made her choice and experts have warned she’s sealed her fate in the UK.

Royal author Andrew Morton shared this in relation to the Duchess’ plans not to return to the UK.

According to The Royal Observer, the reason for this that Meghan “does not like” the idea of paying any kind of homage to Kate Middleton.

It is pertinent to mention that this homage would be a curtsy which Meghan would be required to do towards the Princess once she takes the throne alongside her husband Prince William.

Thus, the author started his thoughts by commenting, “What, and have Meghan Markle curtsying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so.”

He also added, “I don’t see that as a runner,” because “they’ve got their own lives in California.”

“They’ve got their own set, they’ve got their own influence, and they’ve got their own companies,” he also added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, while Meghan Markle has been moving exclusively around Montecito in recent weeks, her husband Prince Harry has been taking on more solo endeavors, from a UK trip for the WellChild Awards, and a NYC appearance for a charity event.

Much more recently the Duke decided to extend his solo outing with the Spencers in South Africa.

