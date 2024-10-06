The Weeknd faces unfamiliar presence at stage during Melbourne show

The Weeknd recently faced an unfamiliar situation while he was performing in Melbourne on Saturday night.



The Gasoline himaker was grabbed by a fan onstage during his latest performance at the Marvel Stadium show.

As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old singer was about an hour into the show, when a concertgoer climbed up onto the stage and tried to hug him.

The attendee, who was wearing red shorts and a red T-shirt with a print of the Ukrainian flag and the word "free" on top, was soon tackled by the security, who jumped onto the stage and escorted him off.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, then continued his show.



His After Hours Til Dawn tour in Melbourne comes months after the singer received backlash after cancelling his tour last year.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker initially postponed his tour of Australia in November last year due to "schedule and logistical constraints".



The Sacrifice singer will also perform on October 22 and 23 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

For the unversed, the singer began his After Hours Til Dawn tour in July 2022 and wrapped it up in October 2023.