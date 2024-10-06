Coldplay takes the 'SNL' stage post retirement plan announcement

Coldplay just performed on Saturday Night Live after recently announcing their fate as a band.

The iconic rock band also invited some very special guests to be featured during their performance for the famous late night comedic sketch.

Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the episode featured the You Are My Universe hitmakers singing two tracks, namely, All My Love and We Pray.

The latter was a rendition that was performed on Saturday Night Live or SNL by Coldplay in collaboration with TiNi and Elyanna.

Coldplay, fronted by Chris Martin, is the second musical guest to appear on the show’s 50th season, with Jelly Roll being the first.



Upcoming artists scheduled for performances in the next episode are Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan.

The Fix You hitmakers’ performance comes after Martin confirmed when the popular band would be retiring from music.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he discussed the plans of Coldplay releasing their tenth and anticipated album, Moon Music.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah, I promise,” Martin said, adding, “Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit.”