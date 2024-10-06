Al Pacino reflects on 'spine-chilling' moment: 'No white light present'

Al Pacino, the Godfather star, recently opened up about his near-death experience that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to The New York Times to promote his forthcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, Pacino reminisced about the “petrifying” ordeal that happened during the climax of the pandemic in 2020.

Calling to mind the time when he temporarily lost consciousness and pulse, he shared, "I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn’t have a pulse. I thought I experienced death.”

"I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there. I never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: it sounds good to say I died once."

"In a matter of minutes, the ambulance was in front of my house, and there were six paramedics and two doctors in my living room, all dressed in these outfits that looked like they were from outer space."

"I might not have, but I know I made it. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted,” the 84-year old artist remarked, highlighting the severity of his illness.

Moreover, pouring his heart to the outlet, the Scarface actor admitted by saying, “My 50 years of work was a consolation, and having children is a consolation. It’s natural to have a different view of death as you get older. It just comes.”

"'No more. To be, or not to be.' 'No more.' And it's no more. Well, it's not. I don't know, who knows?" The iconic actor concluded, referring to the fragility of life through the iconic lines from Shakespeare's Hamlet.

It is pertinent to mention that on the professional front, Pacino’s most recent movie Modì premiered last week at the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival.