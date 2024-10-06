Demi Moore gushes over 'beautiful' daughter, Scout's song release

Demi Moore is a supportive and proud mother!

The 61-year-old actress is her daughter, Scout LaRue Willis’ rock when it comes to the latter’s music career.

As Willis released her latest single, titled, Take Me, on Saturday, The Substance star reposted the song’s concept art and rooted for her daughter via a sweet message.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Moore wrote, "'TAKE ME' by @scoutlaruewillis. Beautiful song. Beautiful YOU," adding, "So proud of you my love!"

The 33-year-old was quick to respond to her mother’s love, as she took to the comments section and penned, "Thank you mama."

Take Me is Willis’ second track of 2024 following her first song, Over and Over. She has also released her self-titled debut album in 2022.

Speaking of the album to PEOPLE, after the announcement, Willis mentioned how she initially "had this idea that I shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full-time," before epiphany struck her and it was "just a very clever way to hide from the deep, unconscious fear I had around sharing myself and my art with the world."

"Looking back through the lens of this album and my own personal growth work, I'm in love with every experience that inspired these songs, every moment of challenge, heartbreak and victory, because each of them conspired to get me to this exact moment and I've never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now," she further noted.

