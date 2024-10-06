Britney Spears' beau Paul Soliz slammed over alleged reason to move in with her

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Paul Soliz is under fire for taking his relationship with the Grammy winner to the next stage.



Soliz, father of at least nine kids, is vehemently being slammed for partly blaming his mother-in-law over his recent decision to move in with his celebrity girlfriend.

“He’s a loser,” Sandra Smith said of Soliz on the Drew Lane Show that aired Friday—the same episode where she raised alarms over him allegedly moving in with Spears along with his three children.

Smith further revealed that Soilz instead accuses her of stressing him out “because I called him deadbeat dad.”

Smith also explained that the reason for calling him so is because he does not pay child support for any of his kids and now is trying to move them all into Spears’ home.



The mother-in-law also said she has no idea why Spears would be attracted to Soliz, who she originally hired as a housekeeper in 2022.

Smith warned they won't stop here despite his attempts to refrain from his responsibilities—which include $1,167 per month in child support plus half of health care costs for his children Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1.

"We are trying to get those kids back,” she added of the three kids he moved to Spears' home.

Her daughter, Nicole Mancilla, who shares five kids with Soliz, also filed for divorce on Wednesday after eight years of marriage.

As per court documents filed in March, Soliz earns $2,773 per month, while Mancilla has no income, Page Six reported back in May.



In May, Mancilla, too, slammed Soliz for ditching his family for the Toxic songstress, 42.

“My husband fell in Britney Spears’ p****,” she told the Daily Mail. “He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

For those unversed, Spears and Soliz, a convicted felon, first linked in September 2023 after her ex-husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.