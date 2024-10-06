Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about hiding drug use from Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne, known for his iconic rock career and past struggles with addiction, has confessed to using marijuana again.

On his Madhouse Chronicles Podcast, Ozzy, whose real name is John Michael Osbourne, admitted to indulging in weed occasionally, while also hiding it from his wife, Sharon.

"I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time," he said.

He added, "I am lucky my wife kicks my butt all the time and she would make life so difficult. Even with marijuana she will f****** find it and get rid of it."

The rock legend, who also battles Parkinson’s disease, admitted his temptation "to return to stronger drugs."

Additionally, Ozzy also opened up about a recent experience with ketamine, stating that even a small dose was enough to affect him significantly.

"I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine. He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain," he said on his podcast.