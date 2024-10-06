Meghan Markle reflects on difficult situation no mother 'wants to be in'

Meghan Markle reflected on a situation no mother wants to be in as she attended a gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was at the gala to support LA Children's Hospital. Her husband Prince Harry was not there with the duchess.

At the event, Meghan talked to reporters, and praised the hospital, saying, “The work that they do otherworldly.”

She continued: “And I think from my standpoint as a mother no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this - but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital LA.”

“And I have close friends who still have their children there going through treatments either from high school, close mom friends now that are having their children,” she shared.

She added: “The amount of work that they do for families that could really not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked.”

Meghan shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with husband Prince Harry, whom she married in 2018.