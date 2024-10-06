Jennifer Garner raises her eyebrows at Ben Affleck's behavior with JLo

Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner seemingly showed concerns over his recent outing with wife JLo amid their ongoing divorce.

According to In Touch’s report, an insider told the outlet that Affleck's actions are raising concerns among his loved ones, especially his ex-wife.

The source said, "Ben's got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he's sober, he's switched vices and become a love addict."

Reflecting on his meet-up with JLo, it was noted that his "unclear" approach amid divorce proceedings is potentially harmful and will affect his kids.

"For one thing, he's messing with J. Lo's head, which is not kind. And it's also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn't healthy."

"It's just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he's falling into a very toxic pattern, and in the long run, this isn't going to be good for anyone," the insider remarked.

In addition, the source also reported that the chances of JLo and Affleck’s reconciliation are bleak despite having physical attraction.

"The odds of he and J. Lo being able to fix their relationship and live happily ever after are so slim," and added that "Ben's still saying that he wants a divorce."

"Their conflicts are still there, and they could potentially experience more resentment," the insider concluded.

For those unversed, JLo and Affleck were seen having brunch with their kids last month, and later that day, the couple indulged in a heated conversation, sitting in Affleck’s car.