'Superman' star reveals which DC hero he is most excited about

David Corenswet shares names of DC characters he is excited about

David Corenswet as Superman is set to make his debut on the big screen, but according to him, he is excited about Batman's appearance in the DCU.



In a chat with Comicbook, the actor opened up about which character he is most excited about. “I think Batman has got to be my answer, but it just occurred to me that one of the Robins – one of the iterations of Robin – would be interesting, because I think Superman has good dad energy.”

“And although it’s been explored – his relationship with his sons in certain iterations – I feel like it would be interesting to have him as sort of an uncle figure to Batman’s younger protégé," he said.

On the other hand, David recalled reaching out to previous Superman stars Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for advice.

However, what they gave, the actor revealed, is “Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips.’

"And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11.