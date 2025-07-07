Geri Halliwell only Spice Girl to snub new bride Mel B

Geri Halliwell continues to snub Mel B after ignoring new bride on wedding

Geri Halliwell snubbed her former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B for another whole day in her apparent refusal to congratulate the new bride.

Mel B, 50, wed hairstylist Rory McPhee, 37, this Saturday at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

While only Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls attended the wedding ceremony, other bandmates still extended their heartiest congratulations, including Mel C and Victoria Beckham.

"Congratulations @officalmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx," read Victoria's message as she posted a snap.

The designer, who reportedly had a scheduling conflict, also left a comment under Mel B's wedding photo, saying, "Congratulations!!!!! We hope you had an amazing day!!!! X kisses xxxxxxxxc."

Mel C, who was also busy with scheduling conflicts due to her performance in Sweden, shared a sweet snap of Mel B and the groom from their big day.

However, Halliwell was not only visibly absent from the wedding festivities but also snubbed the bride online.

Mel B’s daughters—Phoenix, 26, Angel Iris, 18, and Madison, 13—served as bridesmaids, and celebrity friends like Cara Delevingne and Katherine Ryan were also in attendance

Some other celebrities congratulated on social media, including Heidi Klum, Ketty Katona, Alice Evans, Alexandra Burke, Paloma Faith, and Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field.

Even a day before the wedding, Victoria gave the couple a shoutout on Friday with a photograph of herself and Mel B glammed up at a recent event.

She gushed in a caption, "Sending love to you @officialmelb! @rorymcphee is a very lucky man! xx."

Mel B and Geri's apparent feud traces back to a 2019 revelation by Mel B, in which she claimed that the two Spice Girls had an intimate relationship when the band was starting out.

Insiders state that Geri's husband, Christian Horner, was "mortified" by the unexpected disclosure. Mel B also never apologised for the claim.

The wedding in question marked Mel B's third marriage, after first marrying Dutch backing dancer Jimmy Gulzar in 1998 and then Stephen Belafonte in 2007.