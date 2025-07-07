 
Charlize Theron names her favorite stunt in 'The Old Guard 2'

The actress shared her top pick stunt she performed while reprising her role as Andromache of Scythia

Web Desk
July 07, 2025

Charlize Theron recalls wild helicopter stunt in 'The Old Guard 2'

Charlize Theron revealed her favorite stunt from The Old Guard 2, and it’s one she’ll never forget.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress said the most exciting stunt she did for the Netflix sequel was "hanging off a helicopter."

“The helicopter hands down,” Theron told Variety. “We did it towards the end, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, if I pull this off, I’m gonna be okay with never doing a stunt again.’ That didn’t last long, but it was intricate."

Explaining how she prepared for the scene, she noted. It was psychological. The first two weeks of it was sitting down with the pilot and building trust. It was slow moves. But by the end, I was hanging off a helicopter, so who cares?”

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress added, “I was hanging in the air, going, ‘I’m going to never be able to stop saying that I hung off a helicopter.’”

The Old Guard 2 was released on Netflix on July 2.

