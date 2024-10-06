Kevin Smith on marking 25 years of "no rules" with wife Jennifer Schwalbach

Kevin Smith still takes pride in their "no rules" policy after completing the silver jubilee to his marriage with Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

The 4:30 Movie writer-director, who recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary in April, gushed to the press about their journey so far.

"My first instinct is, well, there've been no rules, and that's probably why it's worked so well for 25 years," Kevin reflected in his chat with People.

"I can't speak for her, but I just like seeing her. I just like being around her. She's my human," Kevin, 54, added further.

They first got linked when she interviewed Kevin for USA Today about the release of his Clerks comic book.

After the interview, the two started talking through email and then “all-night phone calls," before they made their relationship official, Kevin once revealed in an Instagram post.

The couple then tied the knot at Skywalker Ranch with Jennifer, 53, on April 25, 1999, two months before the birth of their daughter Harley Quinn Smith.

Jennifer then entered the acting industry and appeared in Kevin's movies, her first being 2001 Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back—which also marked the film debut of their daughter Harley, now 25.

"I spend a lot of time on the road and doing gigs elsewhere and whatnot, and over the 25 years she's traveled with me a bunch, and then lately she stays home to watch the dogs and stuff like that," Kevin said in the recent interview.

"She's been there shotgun through 25 years of this, and she's always been gracious about taking a back seat to it," he went on.

He concluded the shoutout to 25 years together, saying, "When you're married to an artist — an artist who lives with his or her head up their a** thinking about, 'Oh my God, the whole world has to know what I think and feel' — I would imagine that must be irritating to live with. But she's lived with it for a quarter century."