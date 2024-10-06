Artem Chigvintsev makes another move in ongoing legal battle with Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev gets restraining order against Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev has received a restraining order against estranged wife Nikki Garcia, few days after she obtained one against him.

As per People magazine, Artem filed for a protective order earlier this week and it was granted the following day ahead of a full hearing on October 21, 2024.

Nikki, on other hand filed her request on September 30, and a judge signed off, as per another outlet.

Last month, the 42-year-old dancer, who was accused by his wife of getting violent, was arrested and later bailed on the same day, due to a lack of evidence.

His wife filed for divorce from him on September 11, 2024, two weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The move followed an incident during their trip to Napa Valley, California, which ultimately led to Artem’s arrest, although he was later released on bail.

Nikki claimed that he “tackled her multiple times and pinned her to the ground while their child was present.”

The celebrity duo met on Dancing With the Stars back in 2017, got engaged in January 2020 and got married in Paris in August 2022. They are parents of 4-year-old son, Matteo.