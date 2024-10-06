Kate Middleton makes huge effort to let go of grudges against Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has made a big effort to forgive Prince Harry after realizing how precious life is following her cancer recovery.



According to a report, the Princess of Wales researched about cancer while undergoing treatment and read that cancer can be linked to “repressed anger and stress.”

Hence, she has decided to let go of grudges she had against the Duke of Sussex, with whom she had a special bond before he stepped down as senior working royal in 2020.

Sharing more details, an insider told New Idea Magazine, “Facing your own mortality changes people,” adding, “Kate knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past.”

“During her chemo treatment, Kate read theories on cancer being linked to repressed anger and stress. So she’s making a big effort to let go of any grudges,” they added.

The insider said that Kate even reached out to Harry on his 40th birthday as forgiveness weighed “heavily on her mind.”

“Harry is still persona non grata in William’s world,” the publication revealed. “But Kate’s beginning to think it’s time they were the bigger people in this.”

“The ace up her sleeve, as far as William is concerned, is that opening the door for Harry is a way of keeping him from doing something else damaging again.”