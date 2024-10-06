'Industry' creators break silence on fan insults targeting Harper

'Industry' creators creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have addressed fan sentiments about Harper

Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have revealed their approach to writing the “ruthless” character of Harper (Myha’la).

The mega hit finance drama features young graduates looking for jobs in the highly competitive world of finance. Three main recruits at Pierpont investment bank include Harper (Myha’la), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey).

Revealing their intentions with their writing, Down and Kay said they deliberately write about disadvantaged characters like Harper, who’s a black woman working in London, with “love” and sympathy.

Down told the BBC that “different ceilings for everyone” before noting that your background, race and gender can “have a huge bearing on how successful you can be,” which is the reason they write about Harper’s character “with love.”

He added: “People obviously throw a lot of words at these characters, insults sometimes, especially at Harper, saying she’s awful, she’s heinous, she’s selfish, all that stuff. We write her from a place of understanding.”

“We write her as a young black woman who has come from a disadvantaged background, who is ridiculously ambitious and will do everything to achieve her goals – and that is thrilling,” he concluded.

Industry season 3 is currently airing in the UK and has been renewed for a fourth season.