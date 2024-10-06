Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find ally in senior member of Royal family amid rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly found a key ally in a senior member of the Royal family amid their ongoing rift.



According to In Touch Weekly, the couple’s new support in the family is none other than Kate Middleton, who recently revealed that she has completed her preventative chemotherapy.

Kate emerged as a key ally for Harry and Meghan after she extended an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday.

As per the report, the Princess of Wales convinced her husband, Prince William, and other Royal family members to mark Harry’s birthday publically.

“It meant the world to [Harry] that the royals as well as the Waleses’ sent this olive branch on social media, and Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well,” the insider revealed.

They added, “William’s stance has not changed: He loves his brother and always will, but it’s too early for him to sit down for any type of dialogue with his brother.”

However, the insider said that Kate still “aims to change this over time.”