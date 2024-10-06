Jennifer Garner recalls hilarious experience involving Benjamin Bratt

Jennifer Garner and Benjamin Bratt briefly worked together in 'Law & Order'

Jennifer Garner had too much coffee the first time she had coffee, and it involved Law & Order star Benjamin Bratt.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Garner recalled having her first coffee, which left her jittery the rest of the day.

The 13 Going on 30 star met Bratt when she was cast in a role opposite him for an episode. The actor proposed that they have coffee together to get acquainted with one another before doing their scenes. Garner agreed, and proceeded to order what he ordered, which was a double latte with three shots of espresso.

"I was being very grown up," Garner told Clarkson, "Yeah, of course, coffee is exactly what I would like to have."

"So it was three shots of espresso in a latte!" the Miss Congeniality star continued. "And I was like, 'I'll have the same.' I'm sure I put like a cup of sugar into it."

"I'll have another one," said Bratt, and Garner replied: "Yeah, sounds good.”

The mom-of-three said she was left "so jittery" afterwards that she had to cancel an audition and couldn't stop moving.

"Almost probably you had a heart attack," Clarkson quipped, to which Jennifer Garner replied, "I could feel like I could taste my heartbeat, you know?"