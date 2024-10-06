Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion

Prince William has reportedly teamed up with stepmom Queen Camilla to stop King Charles from reuniting with Prince Harry.



As per Daily Beast, the monarch wishes to mend his relationship with the Duke of Sussex for “personal reasons and to ease pressure on the monarchy itself.”

However, not everyone shares this sentiment, especially Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales, who are doing everything in their power to stop their reunion.

A report by In Touch Weekly revealed that the Queen Consort allegedly advised against a meeting between Charles and Harry during the latter's recent UK visit.

Camilla cited concerns over Charles' health, amid his cancer battle, and potential stress from reconciling with Harry, the insider shared.

“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” the insider said. “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Meanwhile, William has been skeptical about reuniting with his brother, feeling Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, manipulated him against their family.

He has "shut the door" on Prince Harry's return amid rumours that he wants to help Charles by taking on a temporary royal role, the insider reported.