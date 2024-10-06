Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a solo appearance at the LA Children's Hospital gala in downtown Los Angeles.

The Duchess' appearance with Prince Harry sparked attention as she reportedly seem "lost" without him.

A body language expert Judi James has shared her views into Meghan's solo appearance.

"Meghan performs signals of coyness and even shyness plus a subliminal desire to have someone take over the lead from Harry, as though she is somehow lost without him on the red carpet or wanting to suggest she is feeling more vulnerable and girlishly playful than usual," Judi told FEMAIL.

Meghan was seen holding hands with Kelly, reportedly looking for comfort in her friend's presence.

Judi stated, "Meghan places her hand under her friend's hand in the clasp here, which signifies letting the other person take the lead. She then pulls her friend's arm in front of her own torso like a protective barrier as though she's feeling shy in front of the press."

However, Meghan was vocal about the hospital's impact on families and praised the staff of their work.

The duchess stated, "The amount of work that they do for families that could really not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked."