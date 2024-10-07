Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out

Prince Harry has found a new hope of Royal reconciliation after Kate Middleton reached out to him after realizing that “life is too short” for grudges.



According to a report by New Idea Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has been feeling guilty of his treatment of Princess of Wales as she tries to reconnect with him.

The report claimed that Kate Middleton has been “speaking” to Prince Harry in bid to rebuilt their strained relationship.

“Facing your own mortality changes people,” the insider said of Kate, who recently completed her preventative chemotherapy.

They said that the Princess of Wales now “knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past,” claiming that she wants the Royal family to reconcile with Harry.

However, the insider said that Harry is “in a really difficult position, and he has been wracked with guilt over how he has treated Kate.”

“While a full pardon from the Wales’ may still be a long way off for Harry, Kate’s new ‘life’s too short’ mantra does offer him a glimmer of hope too,” the insider added.